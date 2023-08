Bamay : Season 2021 Episode 16 North Stradbroke Island, Quandamooka Country: Part 1

Discusses the native title rights and interests of the Quandamooka people concerning the land and water surrounding North Stradbroke Islands; the Quandamooka people have been residing on North Stradbroke Island for a quarter-century.