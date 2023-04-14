Available Soon
Cat Country
Nature, Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment
47m2016Portuguese
Two male ocelots, among the rarest wild cats of the Pantanal, are fighting it out over a freshly killed anaconda. In the distance, the loudest land animal in the Western Hemisphere, the howler monkey, fills the air with its primal cry.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Brazil
Directors:
Cristian Dimitrius, Emmanuelle Wiecha
Cast:
Christian Rodska