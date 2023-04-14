Available Soon

Brazil Untamed: Season 1 Episode 5
Cat Country

Nature, Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment
47m2016Portuguese
Available in 1 day
Watch from 9:30am tomorrow

Two male ocelots, among the rarest wild cats of the Pantanal, are fighting it out over a freshly killed anaconda. In the distance, the loudest land animal in the Western Hemisphere, the howler monkey, fills the air with its primal cry.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Brazil
Directors:
Cristian Dimitrius, Emmanuelle Wiecha
Cast:
Christian Rodska
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS