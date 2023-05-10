Available Soon
30 for 30: Season 1 Episode 8Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
30 for 30: Season 1 Episode 8
Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
Documentary, Factual, Sport
1h 11m2010English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 12:50pm on Wednesday 10 May
Peabody Award-winning director Dan Klores explores how Reggie Miller proudly built his legend as The Garden's Greatest Villain with his success against the New York Knicks.
Country:
United States
Director:
Dan Klores
Advice:
Coarse language