30 for 30: Season 1 Episode 8
Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

Documentary, Factual, Sport
1h 11m2010English
Peabody Award-winning director Dan Klores explores how Reggie Miller proudly built his legend as The Garden's Greatest Villain with his success against the New York Knicks.

Country:
United States
Director:
Dan Klores
Advice:
Coarse language
