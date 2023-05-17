Available Soon
30 for 30: Season 2 Episode 9Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
Documentary, Factual, Sport, Anthology
1h 19m2013English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 12:55pm on Wednesday 17 May
Chronicles the remarkable life and power of Eddie Aikau, Hawaiian big wave surfer, pioneering lifeguard and ultimately doomed crew member of the Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokule'a. His death served as inspiration to an entire spiritual movement.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
United States
Director:
Sam George
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts