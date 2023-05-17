Available Soon

30 for 30: Season 2 Episode 9
Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Documentary, Factual, Sport, Anthology
1h 19m2013English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 12:55pm on Wednesday 17 May

Chronicles the remarkable life and power of Eddie Aikau, Hawaiian big wave surfer, pioneering lifeguard and ultimately doomed crew member of the Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokule'a. His death served as inspiration to an entire spiritual movement.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
United States
Director:
Sam George
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS