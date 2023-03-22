Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies Part 1

30 for 30: Season 3 Episode 16Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies Part 1
Documentary, Basketball, Factual, Sport
1h 42m2017EnglishExpires in 3 weeks
The Celtics and Lakers played three riveting NBA Finals in a four-year span during the mid-1980s that fuelled the popularity of the league and set the stage for the tremendous growth and heightened profile the NBA has enjoyed since.
Country:
United States
Director:
Jim Podhoretz
Cast:
Ice Cube, Donnie Wahlberg
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts