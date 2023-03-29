Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies Part 2

30 for 30: Season 3 Episode 17Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies Part 2
Documentary, Basketball, Factual, Sport
52m2017EnglishExpires in 2 weeks
Boston's Larry Bird and LA's Magic Johnson headline rosters full of charisma and talent as their teams collide in the epic 1984 NBA Finals. The two had previously met in the 1979 NCAA Championship Game, and now welcomed a second title clash.
Country:
United States
Director:
Jim Podhoretz
Cast:
Ice Cube, Donnie Wahlberg
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language