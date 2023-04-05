30 for 30: Season 3 Episode 18
Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies Part 3

Documentary, Factual, Sport, Basketball
1h 41m2018EnglishExpires in 1 week
Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies Part 3
1h 40m

When the Celtics and Lakers meet again in the 1985 and 1987 NBA Finals, the teams' disdain and animosity for each other gradually turns to mutual respect, led by superstars Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Country:
United States
Director:
Jim Podhoretz
Cast:
Ice Cube, Donnie Wahlberg
Advice:
Coarse language
