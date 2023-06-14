Available Soon

30 for 30: Season 3 Episode 45
The Infinite Race

Documentary, Factual, Sport
1h 11m2020English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 12:45pm on Wednesday 14 June

The Tarahumara runners of northern Mexico continue to fight for their survival and to preserve their traditions of barefoot running, as the outside world, drug cartels and violence encroaches on their community.

Country:
United States of America
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language
