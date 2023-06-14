Available Soon
30 for 30: Season 3 Episode 45The Infinite Race
The Infinite Race
Documentary, Factual, Sport
1h 11m2020English
The Tarahumara runners of northern Mexico continue to fight for their survival and to preserve their traditions of barefoot running, as the outside world, drug cartels and violence encroaches on their community.
Country:
United States of America
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language