Chuck and the First Peoples' Kitchen : Season 1 Episode 2 Iqaluit, Nu: Artic Char

Cooking, Cooking, Cooking (tba)

21m 2020 English Expires in 1 week

Play Iqaluit, Nu: Artic Char 21m

Chuck travels to Iqaluit, an Inuit community in Nunavut; escorted by Sheila and her husband Johnny, Chuck rides a snowmobile to a lake for ice fishing.