Available Soon

Chuck and the First Peoples' Kitchen : Season 1 Episode 8 Manawan, QC - Blueberry Paste and Partridge

Cooking (tba), Cooking, Cooking

21m 2020 English

Available in 2 days Watch from 8:50am on Saturday 8 April

Chuck takes a trip through Manawan where he learns how to prepare blueberry paste, and hunt partridge.