Colonial Combat: Season 1 Episode 5
The King Is Dead
Drama, Period
26m2022English
Kingi leads a war party against the enemy. Tereti makes an undeniably powerful statement. As the war party heads across the bay to battle, a new ship appears.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
New Zealand
Director:
Julian Arahanga
Cast:
Erroll Anderson, Mark Hadlow, Lawrence Wharerau, John Wraight, Anthony Johnston
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence