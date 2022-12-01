Dragon Mountain: Surviving the Summit

Extreme Africa: Season 1 Episode 1Dragon Mountain: Surviving the Summit
Documentary, Factual, Nature, Nature & Environment
45m2016EnglishExpires in 2 weeks
South Africa's Drakensberg is one of the continent's most impressive landscapes. It is home to sharp climatic and ecological gradients as physical conditions change for both land-based creatures and the raptors that swirl in the skies above.
Country:
Canada
Cast:
Jack Spencer