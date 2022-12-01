Extreme Africa: Season 1 Episode 1
Dragon Mountain: Surviving the Summit

Documentary, Factual, Nature, Nature & Environment
45m2016EnglishExpires in 2 weeks
Dragon Mountain: Surviving the Summit
45m

South Africa's Drakensberg is one of the continent's most impressive landscapes. It is home to sharp climatic and ecological gradients as physical conditions change for both land-based creatures and the raptors that swirl in the skies above.

Country:
Canada
Cast:
Jack Spencer
