Extreme Africa : Season 1 Episode 5 Etosha: The Great White Place

Documentary, Nature, Factual, Nature & Environment

45m 2016 English Expires in 2 weeks

Play Etosha: The Great White Place 45m

Etosha was once a great lake that dried up and now only fills with water seasonally during the summer rains. Once the Etosha pan is full of water, a myriad of water birds congregate in the shallow lake to breed.