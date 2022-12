Extreme Africa : Season 1 Episode 6 The Linear Oasis

The course of South Africa's Orange river from its origins to where it spills out into the Atlantic Ocean. Along the way a diverse range of habitats and the creatures they support, from the dry lands of the Richtersveld to the beauty of Augrabies.