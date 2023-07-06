Firebite: Season 1 Episode 1Pest Control
Firebite: Season 1 Episode 1
Pest Control
Fantasy, Thriller, Drama, Horror, Action
42m2021English
When an Aboriginal man is kidnapped by vampires and a traditional vampire hunter goes missing, renegade fighters Tyson and Shanika realise there's some serious trouble going on in their town and they're the only ones that can help their community.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Cast:
Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, Thibul Nettle, Callan Mulvey
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Violence