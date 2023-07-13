Available Soon

Firebite: Season 1 Episode 2
The Last Bloodhunter

Fantasy, Thriller, Drama, Horror, Action
39m2021English
Available in 23 hours 27 minutes
Watch from 12:30pm tomorrow

After finding the missing Blood Hunter and saving his life, Tyson and Shanika learn that the Vampire King has arrived in town; after finding out about Tyson's past, Shanika starts questioning the truth about the night her mother went missing.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Cast:
Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, Thibul Nettle, Callan Mulvey
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Horror or supernatural themes, Violence
All Episodes
Audio Description
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS