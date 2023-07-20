Available Soon
Firebite: Season 1 Episode 3We Don't Go Down
Firebite: Season 1 Episode 3
We Don't Go Down
Drama, Fantasy, Action, Horror, Thriller
41m2021English
Tyson and Shanika arrive home to find Jalingbirri dead and their home destroyed by the Vampire King. Tyson wants to run, but Shanika vows to go down in the tunnels to find out if her mother is alive and being kept as a bleeder.
English
Australia
Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, Thibul Nettle, Callan Mulvey
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Horror or supernatural themes, Violence