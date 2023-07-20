Available Soon

Firebite: Season 1 Episode 3
We Don't Go Down

Drama, Fantasy, Action, Horror, Thriller
41m2021English
Available in 1 day
Watch from 12:20pm tomorrow

Tyson and Shanika arrive home to find Jalingbirri dead and their home destroyed by the Vampire King. Tyson wants to run, but Shanika vows to go down in the tunnels to find out if her mother is alive and being kept as a bleeder.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Cast:
Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, Thibul Nettle, Callan Mulvey
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Horror or supernatural themes, Violence
