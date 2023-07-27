Firebite : Season 1 Episode 4 Vampire Mythology Bullshit

Shanika jumps down into the mining shafts by herself and realises how much danger she's put herself in when she finds the vampire lair; Tyson scrambles to find Shanika; the Vampire King thwarts their rescue attempt of Shanika's mother Rona.