Firebite: Season 1 Episode 4
Vampire Mythology Bullshit

Fantasy, Thriller, Drama, Horror, Action
38m2022English
Vampire Mythology Bullshit
38m

Shanika jumps down into the mining shafts by herself and realises how much danger she's put herself in when she finds the vampire lair; Tyson scrambles to find Shanika; the Vampire King thwarts their rescue attempt of Shanika's mother Rona.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Cast:
Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, Thibul Nettle, Callan Mulvey
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Violence
