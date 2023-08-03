I Wanna Go Home

Firebite: Season 1 Episode 5I Wanna Go Home
Drama, Fantasy, Action, Horror, Thriller
38m2022English
Child services rip apart the lives of Shanika and Tyson after they survive the fight against the King; Tyson's attempts to win Shanika back are sidelined when Eleona, the barmaid, reveals her true identity.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Cast:
Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, Thibul Nettle, Callan Mulvey
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Coarse language, Violence