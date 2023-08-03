Firebite: Season 1 Episode 5
I Wanna Go Home

Drama, Fantasy, Action, Horror, Thriller
38m2022English
Play
I Wanna Go Home
37m

Child services rip apart the lives of Shanika and Tyson after they survive the fight against the King; Tyson's attempts to win Shanika back are sidelined when Eleona, the barmaid, reveals her true identity.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Cast:
Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, Thibul Nettle, Callan Mulvey
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Coarse language, Violence
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS