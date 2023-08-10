Firebite: Season 1 Episode 6
The Bastard King

Drama, Fantasy, Action, Horror, Thriller
36m2022English
35m

Tyson reunites with Shanika after a vampire attacks her; learning that Eleona could help lead them to her mum, Shanika makes a decision to go back down to the lair with Tyson; with Tyson and Shanika gone, the Vampire King attacks the community.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Cast:
Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, Thibul Nettle, Callan Mulvey
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Violence
