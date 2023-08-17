Firebite: Season 1 Episode 7
Hero's Life

Fantasy, Thriller, Drama, Horror, Action
37m2022English
Hero's Life
36m

Survivors of the community reel from the Vampire King's attack as Tyson and Shanika are trapped and chained in the lair with hope fading fast; Eleona faces off with the King; Tyson makes the ultimate sacrifice to free Shanika.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Cast:
Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, Thibul Nettle, Callan Mulvey
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Violence
