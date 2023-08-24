Firebite: Season 1 Episode 8
The Rise Of The Fallen

Fantasy, Thriller, Drama, Horror, Action
40m2022English
Play
The Rise Of The Fallen
40m

Shanika emerges from the collapsed tunnel with her mother; with Rona safe and alive, Shanika goes on the hunt and storms the pub to fight Eleona, only to find herself outnumbered and up against a rabid and wild newly turned vampire Tyson.

Subtitles:
العربية, 한국어, 繁體中文, 简体中文, English, Tiếng Việt
Country:
Australia
Cast:
Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, Thibul Nettle, Callan Mulvey
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Violence
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS