The Rise Of The Fallen

Firebite: Season 1 Episode 8The Rise Of The Fallen
Fantasy, Thriller, Drama, Horror, Action
40m2022English
Shanika emerges from the collapsed tunnel with her mother; with Rona safe and alive, Shanika goes on the hunt and storms the pub to fight Eleona, only to find herself outnumbered and up against a rabid and wild newly turned vampire Tyson.
Subtitles:
العربية, 한국어, 繁體中文, 简体中文, English, Tiếng Việt
Country:
Australia
Cast:
Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, Thibul Nettle, Callan Mulvey
Advice:
Horror or supernatural themes, Violence