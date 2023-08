Fresh Fairytales : Season 1 Episode 5 Bunny with the Big Hair

Bunny, an island girl with a big afro, struggles to find a date for the ball. All the boys in her community are intimidated by her voluminous locks. Despite her sister's insistence to straighten her hair, Bunny grapples with the pressure to conform.