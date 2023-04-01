Available Soon

Going Native: Season 1 Episode 12
Going Athletic

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
22m2021English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 7:20am on Saturday 1 April

Drew goes on quest to learn about how Native people are changing the face of sport. He explores a unique northern trapper festival, gets beaten soundly in an ancient Cree martial art, and then hits the pavement with an Apache skateboard team.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Canada
Cast:
Drew Hayden Taylor
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence
