Available Soon

Going Native : Season 1 Episode 12 Going Athletic

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

22m 2021 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 7:20am on Saturday 1 April

Drew goes on quest to learn about how Native people are changing the face of sport. He explores a unique northern trapper festival, gets beaten soundly in an ancient Cree martial art, and then hits the pavement with an Apache skateboard team.