The New Guard

Hip Hop Evolution: Season 1 Episode 3The New Guard
Music, Hip-Hop & rap, Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
49m2016English
Run-D.M.C. and Def Jam bridge the rock-rap divide; Marley Marl and Rakim usher in a new sound; Public Enemy raises consciousness.
Country:
Canada
Director:
Darby Wheeler
Cast:
Afrika Bambaataa, Grandmaster Flash, DJ Kool Herc, Ice Cube, Ice-T
Advice:
Drug references and/or drug use, Coarse language, Sexual references and/or sex scenes, Violence