Hunting Aotearoa: Season 13 Episode 13Awakino
Hunting Aotearoa: Season 13 Episode 13
Awakino
Hunting, Outdoors, Factual, Culture & Society
24m2023English
Howie goes on the hunt for deer and pig, heading to King Country, near Awakino; hunters Simon Karl and Adam Sharplin know the lay of the land, which helps with tracking down wild game.
Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Howard Morrison, Matua Parkinson, Peter Peeti
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts