Available Soon

Hunting Aotearoa: Season 13 Episode 13
Awakino

Hunting, Outdoors, Factual, Culture & Society
24m2023English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 1:30pm on Tuesday 6 June

Howie goes on the hunt for deer and pig, heading to King Country, near Awakino; hunters Simon Karl and Adam Sharplin know the lay of the land, which helps with tracking down wild game.

Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Howard Morrison, Matua Parkinson, Peter Peeti
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS