Hunting Aotearoa : Season 13 Episode 5 Delagoush (Canada)

Hunting, Outdoors, Factual, Culture & Society

24m 2021 English

Available in 3 days Watch from 1:15pm on Tuesday 11 April

Howie and Delmar Williams hunt the rugged wilderness near Seton Lake, British Columbia. Wild deer roam freely and the hunters prepare themselves for the unforgiving environment.