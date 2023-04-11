Available Soon
Hunting Aotearoa: Season 13 Episode 5Delagoush (Canada)
Hunting Aotearoa: Season 13 Episode 5
Delagoush (Canada)
Hunting, Outdoors, Factual, Culture & Society
24m2021English
Available in 3 days
Watch from 1:15pm on Tuesday 11 April
Howie and Delmar Williams hunt the rugged wilderness near Seton Lake, British Columbia. Wild deer roam freely and the hunters prepare themselves for the unforgiving environment.
Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Howard Morrison, Matua Parkinson, Peter Peeti
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts