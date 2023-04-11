Available Soon

Hunting Aotearoa: Season 13 Episode 5
Delagoush (Canada)

Hunting, Outdoors, Factual, Culture & Society
24m2021English
Available in 3 days
Watch from 1:15pm on Tuesday 11 April

Howie and Delmar Williams hunt the rugged wilderness near Seton Lake, British Columbia. Wild deer roam freely and the hunters prepare themselves for the unforgiving environment.

Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Howard Morrison, Matua Parkinson, Peter Peeti
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS