Available Soon

Hunting Aotearoa : Season 13 Episode 6 Lake Carpenter (Canada)

Hunting, Outdoors, Factual, Culture & Society

24m 2021 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 1:10pm on Tuesday 18 April

Howie and some Native American friends go hunting for wild deer near Carpenter Lake; early winter chill keeps the hunters lively and Howie learns some of the traditions of the First Nations people.