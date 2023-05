Available Soon

Hunting Aotearoa : Season 13 Episode 9 Rotoiti

Factual, Outdoors, Culture & Society, Hunting

24m 2021 English

Available in 3 days Watch from 1:25pm on Tuesday 9 May

Howie heads to Rotoiti in the Bay of Plenty on a seek and destroy mission for some wild pests. The are has plenty of opportunities for keen hunters.