Hunting Aotearoa: Season 14 Episode 10
Rangitikei

Factual, Outdoors, Culture & Society, Hunting
23m2021EnglishExpires in 2 months
Rangitikei
Pete accompanies Steven Stoney and his family to search for pigs and deer along the coast of the Rangitikei River. Although there are plenty of animal sightings in the area, the real task lies in attempting to get a hold of them.

New Zealand
Howard Morrison, Matua Parkinson, Peter Peeti
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
