Hunting Aotearoa: Season 14 Episode 6
Maui

Hunting, Outdoors, Factual, Culture & Society
24m2021English
Local hunter Ian Padilla accompanies Pete in the island of Maui and together they search for wild goats and wild bulls. With the local's knowledge, they find it quite easy to locate their targets.

Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Howard Morrison, Matua Parkinson, Peter Peeti
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
