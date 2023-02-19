Available Soon
Idris Elba's Fight School: Season 1 Episode 4 - Endurance
Idris Elba's Fight School: Season 1 Episode 4
Endurance
Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
60m2022English
There's a shock when Idris finally reveals to his team who they'll be facing in their official amateur fights; as the night draws closer, he arranges a training session with ex-convict turned world-record-breaking rower, John McAvoy.
United Kingdom
Idris Elba