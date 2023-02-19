Available Soon

Idris Elba's Fight School: Season 1 Episode 4
Endurance

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
60m2022English
Available in 3 days
Watch from 9:40am on Sunday 19 February

There's a shock when Idris finally reveals to his team who they'll be facing in their official amateur fights; as the night draws closer, he arranges a training session with ex-convict turned world-record-breaking rower, John McAvoy.

Country:
United Kingdom
Cast:
Idris Elba
