Available Soon

Idris Elba's Fight School : Season 1 Episode 4 Endurance

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

60m 2022 English

Available in 3 days Watch from 9:40am on Sunday 19 February

There's a shock when Idris finally reveals to his team who they'll be facing in their official amateur fights; as the night draws closer, he arranges a training session with ex-convict turned world-record-breaking rower, John McAvoy.