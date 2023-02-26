Idris Elba's Fight School: Season 1 Episode 5The Big Final
The Big Final
Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
1h 27m2022EnglishExpires in 1 week
Idris's team have their most intensive training session to date when they are put through their paces by the formidable British Army's elite boxing team, but 29-year-old Chanika struggles with the imposing opposition.
United Kingdom
Idris Elba
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language