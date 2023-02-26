Idris Elba's Fight School : Season 1 Episode 5 The Big Final

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

1h 27m 2022 English Expires in 1 week

Play The Big Final 1h 26m

Idris's team have their most intensive training session to date when they are put through their paces by the formidable British Army's elite boxing team, but 29-year-old Chanika struggles with the imposing opposition.