It Takes A Village: Season 1 Episode 2Episode 2
Drama, Drama, Contemporary
56m2023EnglishExpires in 1 month
Rex and the village women start constructing his aid post, but requires permission from the Chief; a pregnant woman needs to get a boat ride to a nearby mother's clinic.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Papua New Guinea
Director:
Michael Fardell
Cast:
Maureen Orea, Brady Skate, Edlyn Agui, Freda Anaetamo, Barry Kirby, William Awinup Bereung, Vivaldo Bieb-Rodger, Mark William Bray, Kila Dobo, Gloria Eino, Markham Galut, Rodrick Kegehana, Andrew Kuliniasa, Ben Lovai, Emma Manek, Pharoahuzumaka Mesibere, Daphney Mota, Joy Mukawa, Jonathan Sibona, Joyce Sifi, Albert Timmy, Gilbert Topio, Grace Vanua, Theresa Wainas, Heidi Woito
Advice:
Violence