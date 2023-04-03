Available Soon

Karla Grant Presents : Season 1 Episode 41 Long Time Ago Bloomfield River

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

21m 2021 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 11:00am on Monday 3 April

In Wujal Wujal, the Elders' greatest fear is that their Kuku-Yalanji language and culture will be forgotten. They hope that by sharing their stories and language, they can change the tide of time.