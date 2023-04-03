Available Soon

Karla Grant Presents: Season 1 Episode 41
Long Time Ago Bloomfield River

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
21m2021English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 11:00am on Monday 3 April

In Wujal Wujal, the Elders' greatest fear is that their Kuku-Yalanji language and culture will be forgotten. They hope that by sharing their stories and language, they can change the tide of time.

Country:
Australia
Cast:
Karla Grant
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS