On Australian Shores: Survivor Stories
Documentary, Factual, History
55m2023English
In the 1970s and 1980s, the Agricultural Protection Board of WA organised weed spraying campaigns involving Kimberley Aboriginal workers, who received no training or protective equipment.
Australia
Karla Grant
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts