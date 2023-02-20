Available Soon

Karla Grant Presents: Season 1 Episode 77
On Australian Shores: Survivor Stories

Documentary, Factual, History
55m2023English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 10:30am on Monday 20 February

In the 1970s and 1980s, the Agricultural Protection Board of WA organised weed spraying campaigns involving Kimberley Aboriginal workers, who received no training or protective equipment.

Country:
Australia
Cast:
Karla Grant
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS