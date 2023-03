Karla Grant Presents : Season 1 Episode 78 Wurundjeri Baggarrok

Documentary, Factual, History

17m 2023 English Expires in 1 week

Play Wurundjeri Baggarrok 16m

An exploration of the Coming of Age ceremony held by the Wurundjeri tribe, with the last one happening 185 years ago, before all cultural ceremony and practice was forbidden.