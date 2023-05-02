Available Soon
Kenya Wildlife Diaries: Season 1 Episode 1Haven of the Giants
Kenya Wildlife Diaries: Season 1 Episode 1
Haven of the Giants
Documentary, Factual, Nature, Nature & Environment
48m2016English
Lewa Conservancy is working to return elephants to territory from Mt Kenya to Samburu National Park; they have also created an elephant exclusion zone to try to restore a damaged ecosystem.
Languages:
English, Swahili
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Canada
Director:
Martin Buzora
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts