Kutcha's Koorioke : Season 2 Episode 11 Dr Shellie Morris

Factual, Interview, Music, History

7m 2022 English

Dr Shellie Morris and Kutcha visit The Park, a sacred place for the Stolen Generations. Shellie opens up about her early song writing, music's healing power, and the need to return to Country.