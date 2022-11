Available Soon

Kutcha's Koorioke : Season 2 Episode 8 Kamahi Djordon King

Factual, Interview, Culture & Society, Music

7m 2022 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 9:30am on Sunday 4 December

Kamahi Djordon King as Constantina Bush performs Kutcha's song Is This What We Deserve at The Hare Hole. Kamahi opens up about the freedom he has performing as Constantina Bush.