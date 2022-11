Available Soon

Kutcha's Koorioke : Season 2 Episode 9 Emma Donovan

Factual, Interview, Culture & Society, Music

7m 2022 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 9:30am on Sunday 4 December

Emma Donovan performs Pink Skirt at the Aboriginal Advancement League. She recalls memories about the strong women in her family, fishing in the rain, and singing at Tamworth Country Music Festival.