Available Soon
Little J & Big Cuz: Season 3 Episode 1Kid Detectives
Little J & Big Cuz: Season 3 Episode 1
Kid Detectives
Animated, Children, Drama, Community, Adventure, Childrens, Drama
12m2021English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 5:40am on Tuesday 11 April
Detectives Little J and Levi are on the case when precious things start to go missing around their town.
Country:
Australia
Director:
Tony Thorne
Cast:
Deborah Mailman, Miranda Tapsell, Ningali Lawford, Aaron Fa'aoso, Ursula Yovich, Renee Lim, Shari Sebbens