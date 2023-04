Available Soon

Living By The Stars : Season 1 Episode 17 Matariki I Te Ao O Uki

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

4m 2020 Maori

Available in 4 days Watch from 1:00am on Thursday 13 April

Rangi Matamua shares how the Pleiades have been embedded into indigenous cultures across the world, and how that connection is echoed in cultures, environments, the arts, religious practices, and the stars.