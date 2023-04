Available Soon

Living By The Stars : Season 1 Episode 18 Matariki Me Te Moana-Nui-A-Kiwa

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

4m 2020 Maori

Available in 2 days Watch from 1:00am on Friday 14 April

Rangi Matamua explores the connection between Mataraki and Polynesia, and how early navigators used these stars while travelling throughout the islands of Polynesia.