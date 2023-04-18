Matariki Me Te Whakatere Waka

Available Soon
Living By The Stars: Season 1 Episode 19Matariki Me Te Whakatere Waka
Rangi Matamua gives a testament to the knowledge that the first 200 waka that landed on the shores of Aotearoa, New Zealand, had of the celestial bodies, and how they used them to travel from Hawaii.
New Zealand
Rangi Matamua