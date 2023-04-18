Available Soon

Living By The Stars : Season 1 Episode 19 Matariki Me Te Whakatere Waka

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

4m 2020 Maori

Available in 3 days Watch from 1:00am on Tuesday 18 April

Rangi Matamua gives a testament to the knowledge that the first 200 waka that landed on the shores of Aotearoa, New Zealand, had of the celestial bodies, and how they used them to travel from Hawaii.