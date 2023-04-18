Available Soon

Living By The Stars: Season 1 Episode 19
Matariki Me Te Whakatere Waka

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
4m2020Maori
Available in 3 days
Watch from 1:00am on Tuesday 18 April

Rangi Matamua gives a testament to the knowledge that the first 200 waka that landed on the shores of Aotearoa, New Zealand, had of the celestial bodies, and how they used them to travel from Hawaii.

Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Rangi Matamua
