Living By The Stars : Season 1 Episode 2 Matariki Tohu Mate

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

4m 2020 Maori Expires in 2 months

Play Matariki Tohu Mate 3m

As the Maori new year comes to an end, Matariki vanishes from the sky for approximately a month, which the Maori believe was Matariki preparing their loved ones who passed away.