Living By The Stars : Season 1 Episode 20 Te Anamata O Matariki

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

4m 2020 Maori

Rangi Matamua explores the traditions behind Matariki signalling the changing of the year, how those traditions endure in modern Aotearoa, and the star cluster as a symbol of transcendent unity, togetherness and hope.