Available Soon

Living By The Stars: Season 1 Episode 20
Te Anamata O Matariki

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
4m2020Maori
Available in 4 days
Watch from 1:00am on Wednesday 19 April

Rangi Matamua explores the traditions behind Matariki signalling the changing of the year, how those traditions endure in modern Aotearoa, and the star cluster as a symbol of transcendent unity, togetherness and hope.

Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Rangi Matamua
