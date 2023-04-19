Te Anamata O Matariki

Available Soon
Living By The Stars: Season 1 Episode 20Te Anamata O Matariki
Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
4m2020Maori
Rangi Matamua explores the traditions behind Matariki signalling the changing of the year, how those traditions endure in modern Aotearoa, and the star cluster as a symbol of transcendent unity, togetherness and hope.
New Zealand
Rangi Matamua