Living By The Stars : Season 1 Episode 6 Pōhutukawa

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

4m 2020 Maori Expires in 2 months

Professor Rangi Matamua shares the story of the star pōhutukawa, that shares its name with the red-flowered tree that represents Christmas, summer, and, to Māori, the gateway to the underworld.