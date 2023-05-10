Available Soon

Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 10
Te Whā o Mahuru

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment
4m2023Maori
The star Mahuru marks the fourth lunar month and signals the return of pīpīwharauroa and koekoeā to Aotearoa. Their cry urges people to prepare their gardens for planting. It also sees the blooming of plants like pere, pīnaki, namunamu, and kānuka.

Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Rangi Matamua
