Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 10Te Whā o Mahuru
Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 10
Te Whā o Mahuru
The star Mahuru marks the fourth lunar month and signals the return of pīpīwharauroa and koekoeā to Aotearoa. Their cry urges people to prepare their gardens for planting. It also sees the blooming of plants like pere, pīnaki, namunamu, and kānuka.
