Available Soon

Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 11
Te Rima o Kōpū

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment
4m2023Maori
Available in 2 days
Watch from 1:00am on Thursday 11 May

The star Kōpū marks the fifth lunar month and occurs in October and November. The earth warms up, and early garden shoots sprout. Native birds breed and each bird is represented by a different rising star, adding to the seasonal markers.

Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Rangi Matamua
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS