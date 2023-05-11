Available Soon

Living By The Stars : Season 2 Episode 11 Te Rima o Kōpū

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment

4m 2023 Maori

The star Kōpū marks the fifth lunar month and occurs in October and November. The earth warms up, and early garden shoots sprout. Native birds breed and each bird is represented by a different rising star, adding to the seasonal markers.