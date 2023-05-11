Available Soon
Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 11Te Rima o Kōpū
Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 11
Te Rima o Kōpū
Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment
4m2023Maori
Available in 2 days
Watch from 1:00am on Thursday 11 May
The star Kōpū marks the fifth lunar month and occurs in October and November. The earth warms up, and early garden shoots sprout. Native birds breed and each bird is represented by a different rising star, adding to the seasonal markers.
Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Rangi Matamua